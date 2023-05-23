Tuesday's game that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (21-28) against the Cincinnati Reds (20-27) at Great American Ball Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Cardinals. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on May 23.

The probable starters are Adam Wainwright (1-0) for the Cardinals and Graham Ashcraft (2-2) for the Reds.

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Our prediction for this matchup is Cardinals 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Reds Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 4-5.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Cincinnati and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Reds' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 34 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (38.2%) in those games.

Cincinnati has a win-loss record of 8-17 when favored by +115 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Cincinnati scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (201 total, 4.3 per game).

The Reds have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.04) in the majors this season.

