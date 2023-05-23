On Tuesday, May 23 at 6:40 PM ET, the St. Louis Cardinals (21-28) visit the Cincinnati Reds (20-27) at Great American Ball Park. Adam Wainwright will get the nod for the Cardinals, while Graham Ashcraft will take the mound for the Reds.

The Cardinals are -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Reds (+115). The over/under for the contest has been listed at 10.5 runs.

Reds vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Wainwright - STL (1-0, 5.74 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (2-2, 4.84 ERA)

Reds vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have been favorites in 25 games this season and won 11 (44%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Cardinals have a record of 7-11 (38.9%).

The implied probability of a win from St. Louis, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

The Cardinals went 2-2 over the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have been victorious in 13, or 38.2%, of the 34 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Reds have a win-loss record of 8-17 when favored by +115 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Reds have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Reds vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+185) Nick Senzel 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+170) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200) Jonathan India 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+250) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+140)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +8000 - 5th

