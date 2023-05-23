Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Cardinals on May 23, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Paul Goldschmidt, Jonathan India and others are available when the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday (first pitch at 6:40 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Reds vs. Cardinals Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
India Stats
- India has collected 50 hits with 14 doubles, three home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He's slashing .287/.380/.420 so far this year.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 22
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 21
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 19
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Jake Fraley Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Fraley Stats
- Jake Fraley has six doubles, five home runs, 19 walks and 32 RBI (35 total hits). He has swiped six bases.
- He's slashing .271/.367/.434 on the year.
Fraley Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 22
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 19
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at Rockies
|May. 17
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Jonathan India, Jake Fraley or other Reds players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Adam Wainwright Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Wainwright Stats
- The Cardinals will hand the ball to Adam Wainwright (1-0) for his fourth start of the season.
- Wainwright will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
Wainwright Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 18
|5.2
|5
|5
|2
|1
|3
|at Red Sox
|May. 12
|5.0
|7
|4
|4
|2
|2
|vs. Tigers
|May. 6
|5.0
|8
|4
|4
|5
|0
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Graham Ashcraft's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has 16 doubles, seven home runs, 32 walks and 23 RBI (53 total hits). He's also swiped seven bases.
- He's slashed .288/.399/.489 so far this season.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|May. 22
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 21
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 20
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 19
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 18
|0-for-2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
Nolan Gorman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Gorman Stats
- Nolan Gorman has put up 43 hits with nine doubles, 13 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with three stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .301/.392/.636 so far this season.
- Gorman has picked up at least one hit in 12 straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .455 with four doubles, five home runs, six walks and 15 RBI.
Gorman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|May. 22
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 20
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 18
|3-for-5
|2
|2
|3
|9
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Gorman or other Cardinals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.