On Tuesday, Tyler Stephenson (coming off going 1-for-2 with an RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is hitting .255 with seven doubles, two home runs and 20 walks.

Stephenson has gotten a hit in 31 of 44 games this season (70.5%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (20.5%).

He has homered in two of 44 games played this year, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

In 16 games this year, Stephenson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 16 games this year (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 16 .296 AVG .232 .383 OBP .328 .366 SLG .304 3 XBH 4 1 HR 0 7 RBI 6 21/9 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 21 16 (69.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (71.4%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (14.3%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (33.3%) 1 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.8%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (38.1%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings