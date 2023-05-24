Curt Casali -- batting .048 with three walks in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the hill, on May 24 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Curt Casali At The Plate

Casali is hitting .140 with five walks.

Casali has had a base hit in five of 17 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has not hit a home run in his 17 games this season.

Casali has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored a run in three of 17 games so far this season.

Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 .208 AVG .091 .240 OBP .333 .208 SLG .091 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 7/0 K/BB 4/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 9 GP 8 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (12.5%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings