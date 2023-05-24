Jonathan India -- .231 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the hill, on May 24 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jonathan India At The Plate

  • India leads Cincinnati in OBP (.376), slugging percentage (.413) and OPS (.790) this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 37th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 87th in slugging.
  • India has picked up a hit in 72.9% of his 48 games this season, with multiple hits in 27.1% of them.
  • In three games this year, he has gone deep (6.3%, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 14 games this year (29.2%), India has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (6.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 31 times this season (64.6%), including five games with multiple runs (10.4%).

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 16
.348 AVG .273
.455 OBP .324
.623 SLG .303
13 XBH 2
3 HR 0
13 RBI 4
11/12 K/BB 13/5
4 SB 3
26 GP 22
20 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (68.2%)
8 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%)
20 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (50.0%)
3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (22.7%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.28 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (55 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Matz gets the start for the Cardinals, his 10th of the season. He is 0-5 with a 5.05 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 46 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.05, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .303 batting average against him.
