The Cincinnati Reds, including Jose Garcia (.371 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Discover More About This Game

Jose Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia is batting .231 with seven doubles, a home run and 13 walks.
  • In 58.8% of his games this season (20 of 34), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (11.8%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has gone deep in just one game this season.
  • Garcia has picked up an RBI in eight games this season (23.5%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (8.8%).
  • He has scored in 11 games this season (32.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 14
.182 AVG .256
.265 OBP .298
.273 SLG .372
4 XBH 3
0 HR 1
4 RBI 7
13/5 K/BB 12/3
1 SB 2
Home Away
17 GP 17
9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (64.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (23.5%)
6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (29.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (29.4%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.28).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (55 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Matz (0-5) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 5.05 ERA in 46 1/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the lefty threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 31-year-old has a 5.05 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .303 to his opponents.
