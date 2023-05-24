The Cincinnati Reds, including Kevin Newman (.371 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Kevin Newman At The Plate

  • Newman is hitting .248 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.
  • Newman has gotten a hit in 20 of 31 games this year (64.5%), with more than one hit on five occasions (16.1%).
  • He has hit a home run in two of 31 games played this season, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Newman has driven home a run in seven games this season (22.6%), including more than one RBI in 16.1% of his games.
  • He has scored in 10 of 31 games (32.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 10
.264 AVG .182
.286 OBP .229
.396 SLG .182
3 XBH 0
2 HR 0
10 RBI 2
8/1 K/BB 2/2
1 SB 0
Home Away
18 GP 13
13 (72.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%)
7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%)
2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (7.7%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.28 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (55 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Matz makes the start for the Cardinals, his 10th of the season. He is 0-5 with a 5.05 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the left-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.05, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .303 against him.
