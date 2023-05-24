How to Watch the Reds vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Jonathan India hit the field at Great American Ball Park against Paul DeJong and the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday.
Reds vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
Discover More About This Game
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds' 37 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.
- Cincinnati ranks 27th in the majors with a .374 team slugging percentage.
- The Reds' .244 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.
- Cincinnati has scored 206 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Reds have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.323).
- The Reds rank 23rd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.
- Cincinnati averages 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-most in the majors.
- Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.11 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- Reds pitchers have a 1.489 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds will send Ben Lively to the mound for his second start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing two hits against the New York Yankees.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/19/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-2
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Clarke Schmidt
|5/20/2023
|Yankees
|L 7-4
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Jhony Brito
|5/21/2023
|Yankees
|L 4-1
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Luis Severino
|5/22/2023
|Cardinals
|W 6-5
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Jordan Montgomery
|5/23/2023
|Cardinals
|L 8-5
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Adam Wainwright
|5/24/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Steven Matz
|5/25/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Miles Mikolas
|5/26/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Justin Steele
|5/27/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Justin Steele
|5/28/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Drew Smyly
|5/30/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Brayan Bello
