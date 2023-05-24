On Wednesday, May 24, Paul Goldschmidt's St. Louis Cardinals (22-28) visit Jonathan India's Cincinnati Reds (20-28) at Great American Ball Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Cardinals are the favorite in this one, at -160, while the underdog Reds have +135 odds to win. The contest's total is set at 10.5 runs.

Reds vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Steven Matz - STL (0-5, 5.05 ERA) vs Ben Lively - CIN (1-2, 2.45 ERA)

Reds vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Reds' matchup against the Cardinals but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Reds (+135) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Reds to beat the Cardinals with those odds, and the Reds emerge with the victory, you'd get back $23.50.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Jake Fraley get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more.

Discover More About This Game

Reds vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have won 12, or 46.2%, of the 26 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cardinals have a record of 6-8 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter (42.9% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals have a 3-2 record across the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Reds have won in 13, or 37.1%, of the 35 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Reds have a mark of 6-10 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Reds had a record of 3-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Reds vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Spencer Steer 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) Nick Senzel 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+190) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+170) Jonathan India 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+240) Stuart Fairchild 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+220)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +8000 - 5th

