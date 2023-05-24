Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Paul Goldschmidt, Jonathan India and others in the St. Louis Cardinals-Cincinnati Reds matchup at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Reds vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

India Stats

India has 14 doubles, three home runs, 23 walks and 18 RBI (51 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.

He's slashed .285/.376/.413 so far this season.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals May. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals May. 22 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Yankees May. 21 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees May. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees May. 19 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Steven Matz Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Matz Stats

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Steven Matz (0-5) for his 10th start of the season.

In nine starts this season, Matz has not yet earned a quality start.

In nine starts this season, Matz has lasted five or more innings seven times, with an average of 5.1 innings per appearance.

Matz Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Dodgers May. 19 4.2 6 1 0 6 2 at Red Sox May. 13 5.1 8 3 3 4 1 vs. Tigers May. 7 5.1 5 1 1 2 0 vs. Angels May. 2 5.0 6 4 4 4 2 at Giants Apr. 26 4.0 6 2 2 3 3

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has collected 55 hits with 16 doubles, nine home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashing .293/.404/.521 on the season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds May. 23 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0 at Reds May. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 21 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 20 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers May. 19 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 1

Nolan Gorman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Gorman Stats

Nolan Gorman has 44 hits with nine doubles, 13 home runs, 21 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .297/.386/.622 so far this year.

Gorman has picked up a hit in 13 games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .405 with four doubles, four home runs, six walks and 13 RBI.

Gorman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds May. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds May. 22 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers May. 20 2-for-3 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Dodgers May. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers May. 18 3-for-5 2 2 3 9 0

