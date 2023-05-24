Nolan Gorman rides a 13-game hitting streak into the St. Louis Cardinals' (22-28) game against the Cincinnati Reds (20-28) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday, at Great American Ball Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Steven Matz (0-5) to the mound, while Ben Lively (1-2) will take the ball for the Reds.

Reds vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Matz - STL (0-5, 5.05 ERA) vs Lively - CIN (1-2, 2.45 ERA)

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ben Lively

The Reds will look to Lively (1-2) to open the game and make his second start of the season.

In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.

In three games this season, he has a 2.45 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .175 against him.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Steven Matz

Matz (0-5) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up no earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.05, a 2.39 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.619 in nine games this season.

Matz has not earned a quality start in nine starts this season.

In nine starts, Matz has pitched through or past the fifth inning seven times. He has a season average of 5.1 frames per outing.

