TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cardinals - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including TJ Friedl and his .629 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Cardinals.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Discover More About This Game
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl has seven doubles, three triples, three home runs and eight walks while hitting .313.
- Friedl has picked up a hit in 26 of 38 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.
- In 7.9% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Friedl has had at least one RBI in 26.3% of his games this year (10 of 38), with more than one RBI four times (10.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 12 games this year (31.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|16
|.279
|AVG
|.339
|.342
|OBP
|.362
|.544
|SLG
|.375
|9
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|0
|17
|RBI
|1
|16/5
|K/BB
|13/2
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|16
|13 (59.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (81.3%)
|8 (36.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (25.0%)
|6 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (37.5%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|9 (40.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (6.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.28 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 55 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- The Cardinals are sending Matz (0-5) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 0-5 with a 5.05 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing no earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In nine games this season, the 31-year-old has a 5.05 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .303 to his opponents.
