After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Tyler Stephenson and the Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Steven Matz) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

  • Stephenson has seven doubles, two home runs and 20 walks while hitting .248.
  • Stephenson has recorded a hit in 31 of 45 games this season (68.9%), including nine multi-hit games (20.0%).
  • In 45 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
  • In 16 games this year, Stephenson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 16 of 45 games (35.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 16
.296 AVG .232
.383 OBP .328
.366 SLG .304
3 XBH 4
1 HR 0
7 RBI 6
21/9 K/BB 18/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
24 GP 21
16 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (71.4%)
6 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (14.3%)
9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (33.3%)
1 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.8%)
8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (38.1%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals' 4.28 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 55 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
  • Matz (0-5 with a 5.05 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 10th of the season.
  • In his last time out on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the lefty went 4 2/3 innings, allowing no earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.05, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .303 against him.
