Wil Myers Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cardinals - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Wil Myers (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Wil Myers At The Plate
- Myers has three doubles, three home runs and 12 walks while hitting .189.
- Myers has gotten a hit in 18 of 35 games this year (51.4%), including four multi-hit games (11.4%).
- In 35 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In seven games this season (20.0%), Myers has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven of 35 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|10
|.250
|AVG
|.150
|.323
|OBP
|.190
|.429
|SLG
|.175
|4
|XBH
|1
|3
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|1
|20/6
|K/BB
|18/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|15
|11 (55.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (46.7%)
|2 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (13.3%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (13.3%)
|2 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (13.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.28).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (55 total, 1.1 per game).
- Matz (0-5 with a 5.05 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 10th of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.05, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .303 batting average against him.
