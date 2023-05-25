Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cardinals - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
After batting .303 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games, Jake Fraley and the Cincinnati Reds take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Miles Mikolas) at 12:35 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Fraley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Cardinals Player Props
|Reds vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley is hitting .271 with seven doubles, five home runs and 19 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 63rd in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 78th in slugging.
- Fraley has picked up a hit in 26 of 44 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.
- Looking at the 44 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (9.1%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Fraley has driven home a run in 19 games this season (43.2%), including more than one RBI in 18.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 25.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.8%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.250
|AVG
|.250
|.316
|OBP
|.382
|.365
|SLG
|.364
|4
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|10
|15/5
|K/BB
|10/9
|0
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|22
|15 (68.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (50.0%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (36.4%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (27.3%)
|1 (4.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.6%)
|10 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (40.9%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.41).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 56 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Mikolas (2-1 with a 4.77 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty went seven innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 4.77 ERA ranks 62nd, 1.482 WHIP ranks 67th, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 56th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.