Kevin Newman Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cardinals - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Kevin Newman (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 106 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park, Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a walk) against the Cardinals.
Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kevin Newman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Cardinals Player Props
|Reds vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
Kevin Newman At The Plate
- Newman has three doubles, two home runs and six walks while batting .257.
- In 65.6% of his games this season (21 of 32), Newman has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (18.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in two of 32 games played this year, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 25.0% of his games this year, Newman has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (18.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 10 of 32 games (31.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|10
|.264
|AVG
|.182
|.286
|OBP
|.229
|.396
|SLG
|.182
|3
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|2
|8/1
|K/BB
|2/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|13
|14 (73.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|7 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (23.1%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (7.7%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.41 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (56 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cardinals are sending Mikolas (2-1) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.77 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (4.77), 67th in WHIP (1.482), and 56th in K/9 (7.1).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.