The Cincinnati Reds, including Kevin Newman (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 106 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park, Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a walk) against the Cardinals.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Kevin Newman At The Plate

  • Newman has three doubles, two home runs and six walks while batting .257.
  • In 65.6% of his games this season (21 of 32), Newman has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (18.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has gone deep in two of 32 games played this year, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
  • In 25.0% of his games this year, Newman has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (18.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 10 of 32 games (31.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 10
.264 AVG .182
.286 OBP .229
.396 SLG .182
3 XBH 0
2 HR 0
10 RBI 2
8/1 K/BB 2/2
1 SB 0
Home Away
19 GP 13
14 (73.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%)
4 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%)
7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%)
2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (7.7%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals' 4.41 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (56 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Cardinals are sending Mikolas (2-1) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.77 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (4.77), 67th in WHIP (1.482), and 56th in K/9 (7.1).
