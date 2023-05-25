Nick Senzel -- 2-for-3 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on May 25 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Nick Senzel At The Plate

  • Senzel has six doubles, four home runs and 13 walks while batting .264.
  • Senzel has picked up a hit in 62.9% of his 35 games this year, with multiple hits in 28.6% of them.
  • He has gone deep in four games this season (11.4%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his chances at the plate.
  • Senzel has driven in a run in 16 games this season (45.7%), including four games with more than one RBI (11.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 42.9% of his games this year (15 of 35), he has scored, and in five of those games (14.3%) he has scored more than once.

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 9
.241 AVG .294
.305 OBP .351
.352 SLG .500
4 XBH 3
1 HR 2
9 RBI 6
15/4 K/BB 3/3
2 SB 0
Home Away
21 GP 14
11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (78.6%)
6 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (28.6%)
9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%)
1 (4.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%)
10 (47.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (42.9%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (56 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.77 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 54 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 4.77 ERA ranks 62nd, 1.482 WHIP ranks 67th, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 56th.
