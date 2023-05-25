Paul Goldschmidt and Jonathan India are two of the top players with prop bets available when the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds square off at Great American Ball Park on Thursday (first pitch at 12:35 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Reds vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

India Stats

India has 53 hits with 14 doubles, three home runs, 24 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashing .290/.381/.415 on the season.

India hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .286 with two doubles and three walks.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals May. 24 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Cardinals May. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals May. 22 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Yankees May. 21 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees May. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Jake Fraley Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Fraley Stats

Jake Fraley has recorded 36 hits with seven doubles, five home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .271/.364/.436 so far this year.

Fraley Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals May. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Cardinals May. 22 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees May. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Yankees May. 19 1-for-3 0 0 2 2 1

Bet on player props for Jonathan India, Jake Fraley or other Reds players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Miles Mikolas Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Mikolas Stats

The Cardinals' Miles Mikolas (2-1) will make his 11th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Mikolas has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 34-year-old's 4.77 ERA ranks 62nd, 1.482 WHIP ranks 67th, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 56th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Mikolas Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Dodgers May. 20 7.0 6 3 3 2 0 at Red Sox May. 14 6.0 4 1 1 0 2 at Cubs May. 8 4.1 4 1 1 7 3 vs. Angels May. 3 5.2 8 3 3 5 0 at Giants Apr. 27 6.1 4 0 0 6 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Luke Weaver's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has put up 56 hits with 16 doubles, nine home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .292/.401/.516 so far this year.

Goldschmidt will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with two home runs, four walks and two RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds May. 23 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0 at Reds May. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 21 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 20 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0

Nolan Gorman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Gorman Stats

Nolan Gorman has 45 hits with nine doubles, 13 home runs, 22 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .296/.386/.612 slash line on the year.

Gorman enters this game looking to extend his 14-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .375 with three doubles, four home runs, seven walks and 12 RBI.

Gorman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds May. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds May. 22 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers May. 20 2-for-3 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Dodgers May. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Gorman or other Cardinals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.