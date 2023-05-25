On Thursday, Spencer Steer (.512 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together four hits (going 4-for-5 with two RBI) against the Cardinals.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati in total hits (48) this season while batting .273 with 19 extra-base hits.

Steer is batting .391 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

Steer has had a hit in 30 of 46 games this season (65.2%), including multiple hits 13 times (28.3%).

He has gone deep in 13.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 46), and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Steer has had at least one RBI in 37.0% of his games this year (17 of 46), with two or more RBI five times (10.9%).

In 21 of 46 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 16 .258 AVG .230 .364 OBP .273 .455 SLG .410 6 XBH 7 3 HR 2 7 RBI 6 15/11 K/BB 18/2 1 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 22 17 (70.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (59.1%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (27.3%) 13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (36.4%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%) 10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (31.8%)

