On Thursday, Stuart Fairchild (.258 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Explore More About This Game

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

Fairchild is hitting .232 with eight doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 walks.

Fairchild has picked up a hit in 40.0% of his 40 games this year, with more than one hit in 12.5% of those games.

He has gone deep in just one game this year.

Fairchild has an RBI in nine of 40 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 10 games this year (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 14 .167 AVG .250 .333 OBP .368 .333 SLG .406 3 XBH 4 1 HR 0 3 RBI 4 12/5 K/BB 9/6 0 SB 1 Home Away 20 GP 20 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (45.0%) 1 (5.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (20.0%) 6 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (20.0%) 1 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (30.0%)

