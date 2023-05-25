Wil Myers Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cardinals - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Thursday, Wil Myers (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Wil Myers At The Plate
- Myers is hitting .189 with three doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.
- Myers has had a hit in 18 of 35 games this year (51.4%), including multiple hits four times (11.4%).
- He has gone deep in two of 35 games played this year, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- Myers has driven in a run in seven games this year (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once seven times this season (20.0%), including one multi-run game.
Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|10
|.250
|AVG
|.150
|.323
|OBP
|.190
|.429
|SLG
|.175
|4
|XBH
|1
|3
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|1
|20/6
|K/BB
|18/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|15
|11 (55.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (46.7%)
|2 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (13.3%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (13.3%)
|2 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (13.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.41 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (56 total, 1.1 per game).
- Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.77 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (4.77), 67th in WHIP (1.482), and 56th in K/9 (7.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
