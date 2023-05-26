Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Friday, Jonathan India (.317 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India leads Cincinnati in OBP (.379), slugging percentage (.412) and OPS (.791) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 21st and he is 91st in slugging.
- India will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 over the course of his last games.
- In 37 of 50 games this year (74.0%) India has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (28.0%).
- In three games this year, he has hit a home run (6.0%, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish).
- In 28.0% of his games this season, India has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 32 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|16
|.348
|AVG
|.273
|.455
|OBP
|.324
|.623
|SLG
|.303
|13
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|4
|11/12
|K/BB
|13/5
|4
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|22
|22 (78.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (68.2%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (22.7%)
|21 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (50.0%)
|3 (10.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (22.7%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (48 total, one per game).
- Steele makes the start for the Cubs, his 11th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.20 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the left-hander threw six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old's 2.20 ERA ranks sixth, 1.011 WHIP ranks 10th, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 51st among qualifying pitchers this season.
