On Friday, Luke Maile (.258 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Maile? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Luke Maile At The Plate

Maile is hitting .255 with two doubles, three home runs and three walks.

Maile has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this year (10 of 20), with more than one hit three times (15.0%).

Looking at the 20 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (15.0%), and in 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

Maile has driven in a run in three games this year (15.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six games this year (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 .211 AVG .500 .250 OBP .600 .263 SLG .875 1 XBH 1 0 HR 1 0 RBI 1 7/0 K/BB 4/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 8 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings