Luke Maile Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Friday, Luke Maile (.258 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Luke Maile At The Plate
- Maile is hitting .255 with two doubles, three home runs and three walks.
- Maile has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this year (10 of 20), with more than one hit three times (15.0%).
- Looking at the 20 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (15.0%), and in 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Maile has driven in a run in three games this year (15.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six games this year (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|.211
|AVG
|.500
|.250
|OBP
|.600
|.263
|SLG
|.875
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|1
|7/0
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|8
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).
- The Cubs give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (48 total, one per game).
- The Cubs are sending Steele (6-1) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.20 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the left-hander tossed six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.20), 10th in WHIP (1.011), and 51st in K/9 (7.8) among pitchers who qualify.
