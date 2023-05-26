The Cincinnati Reds, including Stuart Fairchild (.258 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

  • Fairchild has eight doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 walks while hitting .232.
  • In 41.5% of his 41 games this season, Fairchild has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in just one game this year.
  • In 10 games this season (24.4%), Fairchild has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (7.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 10 of 41 games (24.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 14
.167 AVG .250
.333 OBP .368
.333 SLG .406
3 XBH 4
1 HR 0
3 RBI 4
12/5 K/BB 9/6
0 SB 1
Home Away
21 GP 20
8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (45.0%)
1 (4.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (20.0%)
6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (20.0%)
1 (4.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (30.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Cubs' 4.08 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 48 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
  • Steele (6-1 with a 2.20 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 11th of the season.
  • The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 2.20 ERA ranks sixth, 1.011 WHIP ranks 10th, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 51st.
