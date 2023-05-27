Jake Fraley -- with a slugging percentage of .303 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the mound, on May 27 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley is hitting .263 with seven doubles, five home runs and 19 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 73rd, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 85th in the league in slugging.

In 26 of 45 games this season (57.8%) Fraley has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (22.2%).

In four games this year, he has hit a home run (8.9%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).

Fraley has had at least one RBI in 42.2% of his games this year (19 of 45), with two or more RBI eight times (17.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 11 of 45 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .250 AVG .250 .316 OBP .382 .365 SLG .364 4 XBH 3 1 HR 1 10 RBI 10 15/5 K/BB 10/9 0 SB 3 Home Away 23 GP 22 15 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (50.0%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (36.4%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (27.3%) 1 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.6%) 10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (40.9%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings