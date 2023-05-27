Looking for Saturday's probable pitchers? Below, we list the expected starting pitchers for every game. Keep an eye out for one of the most intriguing matchups of the day, which features Chris Bassitt drawing the start for the Blue Jays, and Pablo Lopez taking the mound for Twins.

Read on to find the probable pitchers for every contest on the calendar for May 27.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Padres at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Michael Wacha (5-1) to the hill as they take on the Yankees, who will look to Luis Severino (0-0) when the teams meet Saturday.

SD: Wacha NYY: Severino 9 (50.1 IP) Games/IP 1 (4.2 IP) 3.58 ERA 1.93 8.0 K/9 9.6

Vegas Odds for Padres at Yankees

NYY Odds to Win: -145

-145 SD Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 8.5 runs

White Sox at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Jesse Scholtens (0-2) to the hill as they face the Tigers, who will give the start to Michael Lorenzen (2-2) for the matchup between the clubs on Saturday.

CHW: Scholtens DET: Lorenzen 3 (8 IP) Games/IP 7 (39.2 IP) 2.25 ERA 4.08 5.6 K/9 7.0

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Tigers

DET Odds to Win: -115

-115 CHW Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9 runs

Blue Jays at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Bassitt (5-3) to the mound as they face the Twins, who will counter with Lopez (2-3) for the matchup between the clubs on Saturday.

TOR: Bassitt MIN: Lopez 10 (62.1 IP) Games/IP 10 (60 IP) 3.03 ERA 3.90 7.5 K/9 11.3

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Twins

MIN Odds to Win: -110

-110 TOR Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 8 runs

Rangers at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Andrew Heaney (3-3) to the hill as they take on the Orioles, who will hand the ball to Dean Kremer (5-1) when the clubs meet Saturday.

TEX: Heaney BAL: Kremer 9 (48 IP) Games/IP 10 (52.2 IP) 4.12 ERA 4.61 9.7 K/9 7.3

Vegas Odds for Rangers at Orioles

BAL Odds to Win: -115

-115 TEX Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9 runs

Astros at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Framber Valdez (4-4) to the hill as they face the Athletics, who will counter with Kyle Muller (0-0) when the clubs meet on Saturday.

HOU: Valdez OAK: Muller 10 (66 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP) 2.45 ERA - 9.8 K/9 -

Pirates at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Roansy Contreras (3-4) to the hill as they face the Mariners, who will give the start to Luis Castillo (3-2) for the game between the teams on Saturday.

PIT: Contreras SEA: Castillo 9 (50 IP) Games/IP 10 (57.2 IP) 4.50 ERA 2.97 6.3 K/9 10.3

Vegas Odds for Pirates at Mariners

SEA Odds to Win: -225

-225 PIT Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 7.5 runs

Dodgers at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (6-4) to the hill as they take on the Rays, who will look to Tyler Glasnow (0-0) for the game between the teams on Saturday.

LAD: Kershaw TB: Glasnow 10 (57.1 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP) 2.98 ERA - 10.8 K/9 -

Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Rays

TB Odds to Win: -115

-115 LAD Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8 runs

Nationals at Royals Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Josiah Gray (4-5) to the hill as they take on the Royals, who will give the start to Brady Singer (3-4) when the clubs face off Saturday.

WSH: Gray KC: Singer 10 (57.2 IP) Games/IP 10 (49.1 IP) 2.65 ERA 7.48 7.3 K/9 7.8

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Royals

KC Odds to Win: -110

-110 WSH Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 9 runs

Giants at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send Logan Webb (3-5) to the mound as they face the Brewers, who will give the start to Corbin Burnes (4-4) when the teams face off on Saturday.

SF: Webb MIL: Burnes 10 (65 IP) Games/IP 10 (56.2 IP) 3.32 ERA 3.97 9.0 K/9 8.1

Vegas Odds for Giants at Brewers

MIL Odds to Win: -115

-115 SF Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 7.5 runs

Phillies at Braves Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (3-4) to the mound as they take on the Braves, who will give the start to Charlie Morton (5-4) for the matchup between the clubs on Saturday.

PHI: Wheeler ATL: Morton 10 (57 IP) Games/IP 9 (52.1 IP) 4.11 ERA 3.61 10.1 K/9 9.3

Vegas Odds for Phillies at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -140

-140 PHI Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 8.5 runs

Reds at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Brandon Williamson (0-0) to the mound as they face the Cubs, who will give the start to Jameson Taillon (0-3) when the clubs face off on Saturday.

CIN: Williamson CHC: Taillon 2 (10 IP) Games/IP 7 (26.2 IP) 3.60 ERA 7.76 8.1 K/9 9.1

Vegas Odds for Reds at Cubs

CHC Odds to Win: -165

-165 CIN Odds to Win: +140

Red Sox at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send Garrett Whitlock (1-2) to the mound as they face the Diamondbacks, who will hand the ball to Zach Davies (0-0) when the clubs meet on Saturday.

BOS: Whitlock ARI: Davies 3 (16 IP) Games/IP 2 (9.1 IP) 6.19 ERA 5.79 6.2 K/9 6.8

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Diamondbacks

BOS Odds to Win: -140

-140 ARI Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 9 runs

Cardinals at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Jack Flaherty (3-4) to the mound as they take on the Guardians, who will counter with Tanner Bibee (1-1) for the game between the teams on Saturday.

STL: Flaherty CLE: Bibee 10 (51 IP) Games/IP 5 (28.1 IP) 5.29 ERA 3.18 9.5 K/9 7.9

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Guardians

CLE Odds to Win: -120

-120 STL Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 8.5 runs

Mets at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Justin Verlander (2-2) to the hill as they play the Rockies, who will look to Chase Anderson (0-0) when the teams meet on Saturday.

NYM: Verlander COL: Anderson 4 (25 IP) Games/IP 4 (15.2 IP) 3.60 ERA 1.15 7.2 K/9 3.4

Vegas Odds for Mets at Rockies

NYM Odds to Win: -200

-200 COL Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 11 runs

Marlins at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Edward Cabrera (3-4) to the mound as they play the Angels, who will look to Shohei Ohtani (5-1) when the teams play Saturday.

MIA: Cabrera LAA: Ohtani 10 (46.1 IP) Games/IP 10 (59 IP) 5.05 ERA 3.05 11.8 K/9 12.2

Vegas Odds for Marlins at Angels

LAA Odds to Win: -200

-200 MIA Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 7.5 runs

