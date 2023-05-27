Saturday's contest features the Chicago Cubs (22-28) and the Cincinnati Reds (22-29) matching up at Wrigley Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-5 victory for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on May 27.

The Cubs will give the nod to Jameson Taillon (0-3) versus the Reds and Brandon Williamson.

Reds vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: FOX

Reds vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Cincinnati and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Reds have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 games and have covered every time.

The Reds have been victorious in 15, or 39.5%, of the 38 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Cincinnati has come away with a win five times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (226 total), Cincinnati is the 18th-highest scoring team in baseball.

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.90 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Reds Schedule