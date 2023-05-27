The Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer hit the field in the second game of a three-game series against Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at Wrigley Field.

Bookmakers list the Cubs as -165 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Reds +140 moneyline odds to win.

Rep your team with officially licensed Reds gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Reds vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -165 +140 - - - - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 4-6.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Reds and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Reds have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 games and have covered every time.

Discover More About This Game

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been victorious in 15, or 39.5%, of the 38 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Cincinnati is 5-9 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +140 or more on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Cincinnati and its opponents have hit the over in 28 of its 51 games with a total this season.

The Reds have an against the spread mark of 1-2-0 in three games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-14 8-15 9-14 13-15 11-23 11-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.