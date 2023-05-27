Nico Hoerner will lead the way for the Chicago Cubs (22-28) on Saturday, May 27, when they square off against Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (22-29) at Wrigley Field at 7:15 PM ET.

The favored Cubs have -175 moneyline odds against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +145. Chicago is the run-line favorite (-1.5). The matchup's total is listed at 8.5 runs.

Reds vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon - CHC (0-3, 7.76 ERA) vs Brandon Williamson - CIN (0-0, 3.60 ERA)

Reds vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have been favored 25 times and won 12, or 48%, of those games.

The Cubs have gone 2-3 (winning 40% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 63.6% chance to win.

The Cubs have a 2-2 record across the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total eight times.

The Reds have won in 15, or 39.5%, of the 38 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Reds have a mark of 5-8 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jake Fraley 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+175) Jonathan India 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+185) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+165) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+230) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+175)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +8000 - 5th

