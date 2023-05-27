Stuart Fairchild Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Saturday, Stuart Fairchild (hitting .323 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (3-for-4 with two doubles) against the Cubs.
Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Stuart Fairchild At The Plate
- Fairchild has 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 13 walks while batting .252.
- Fairchild has picked up a hit in 18 of 42 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
- He has hit a home run in one of 42 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- Fairchild has driven home a run in 10 games this year (23.8%), including more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 11 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|.167
|AVG
|.250
|.333
|OBP
|.368
|.333
|SLG
|.406
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|12/5
|K/BB
|9/6
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|21
|8 (38.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (47.6%)
|1 (4.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (23.8%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (23.8%)
|1 (4.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (28.6%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.16).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 48 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Taillon (0-3 with a 7.76 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty threw 2 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.76, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .313 against him.
