The Cincinnati Reds, including TJ Friedl and his .649 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl is hitting .321 with seven doubles, three triples, three home runs and nine walks.

Friedl has gotten a hit in 27 of 39 games this season (69.2%), including 13 multi-hit games (33.3%).

Looking at the 39 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (7.7%), and in 2% of his trips to the dish.

Friedl has driven home a run in 10 games this year (25.6%), including more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 12 of 39 games (30.8%), including multiple runs twice.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 16 .279 AVG .339 .342 OBP .362 .544 SLG .375 9 XBH 2 3 HR 0 17 RBI 1 16/5 K/BB 13/2 2 SB 2 Home Away 23 GP 16 14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (81.3%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (37.5%) 3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (6.3%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings