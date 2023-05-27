Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Saturday, Tyler Stephenson (batting .205 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Cubs.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson has nine doubles, two home runs and 20 walks while batting .257.
- Stephenson has reached base via a hit in 33 games this season (of 48 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 48 games played this year, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- In 18 games this season (37.5%), Stephenson has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (6.3%) he had two or more.
- He has scored in 37.5% of his games this season (18 of 48), with two or more runs three times (6.3%).
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|16
|.296
|AVG
|.232
|.383
|OBP
|.328
|.366
|SLG
|.304
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|6
|21/9
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|22
|17 (65.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (72.7%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (18.2%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (36.4%)
|1 (3.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.5%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (40.9%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.16).
- The Cubs allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (48 total, one per game).
- Taillon (0-3) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 7.76 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went 2 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 7.76, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .313 against him.
