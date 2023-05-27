Will Benson -- 1-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the hill, on May 27 at 7:15 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Cubs.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson is hitting .077 with a walk.

Twice in 10 games this season, Benson has gotten a hit, but he's had no multi-hit games.

He has not gone deep in his 10 games this season.

Benson has not driven in a run this season.

He has not scored a run this year.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 4 .000 AVG .125 .000 OBP .222 .000 SLG .125 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 9/0 K/BB 3/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 5 GP 5 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

