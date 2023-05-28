Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Jake Fraley -- with a slugging percentage of .297 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the hill, on May 28 at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Cubs.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley is hitting .261 with seven doubles, five home runs and 19 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 79th, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 93rd in the league in slugging.
- In 27 of 46 games this year (58.7%) Fraley has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (21.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 8.7% of his games in 2023 (four of 46), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 41.3% of his games this year, Fraley has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (17.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 23.9% of his games this season (11 of 46), with two or more runs three times (6.5%).
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.250
|AVG
|.250
|.316
|OBP
|.382
|.365
|SLG
|.364
|4
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|10
|15/5
|K/BB
|10/9
|0
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|23
|15 (65.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (52.2%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (34.8%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (26.1%)
|1 (4.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.0%)
|10 (43.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (39.1%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.24 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, one per game).
- Smyly makes the start for the Cubs, his 11th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.93 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.93), seventh in WHIP (.958), and 41st in K/9 (8.3).
