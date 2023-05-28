Jake Fraley -- with a slugging percentage of .297 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the hill, on May 28 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Cubs.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jake Fraley At The Plate

  • Fraley is hitting .261 with seven doubles, five home runs and 19 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 79th, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 93rd in the league in slugging.
  • In 27 of 46 games this year (58.7%) Fraley has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (21.7%).
  • He has hit a home run in 8.7% of his games in 2023 (four of 46), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 41.3% of his games this year, Fraley has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (17.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 23.9% of his games this season (11 of 46), with two or more runs three times (6.5%).

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 16
.250 AVG .250
.316 OBP .382
.365 SLG .364
4 XBH 3
1 HR 1
10 RBI 10
15/5 K/BB 10/9
0 SB 3
Home Away
23 GP 23
15 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (52.2%)
2 (8.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (34.8%)
5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (26.1%)
1 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.0%)
10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (39.1%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Cubs' 4.24 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, one per game).
  • Smyly makes the start for the Cubs, his 11th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.93 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.93), seventh in WHIP (.958), and 41st in K/9 (8.3).
