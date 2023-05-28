Jose Garcia Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Sunday, Jose Garcia (on the back of going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Cubs.
Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Cubs Player Props
|Reds vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Cubs Odds
|Reds vs Cubs Prediction
|How to Watch Reds vs Cubs
Jose Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .230 with eight doubles, a home run and 13 walks.
- In 58.3% of his 36 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
- Garcia has picked up an RBI in nine games this year (25.0%), with more than one RBI in three of them (8.3%).
- In 12 of 36 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|.182
|AVG
|.256
|.265
|OBP
|.298
|.273
|SLG
|.372
|4
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|7
|13/5
|K/BB
|12/3
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (27.8%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.6%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (33.3%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.24).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 50 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- The Cubs will send Smyly (5-1) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.93 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the New York Mets, the left-hander tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.93), seventh in WHIP (.958), and 41st in K/9 (8.3) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.