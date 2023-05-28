Kevin Newman and his .447 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (136 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago Cubs and Drew Smyly on May 28 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Cubs.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Discover More About This Game

Kevin Newman At The Plate

Newman is batting .265 with five doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Newman has recorded a hit in 22 of 33 games this season (66.7%), including seven multi-hit games (21.2%).

He has hit a home run in two of 33 games played this year, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

Newman has picked up an RBI in 27.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 18.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 11 of 33 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 10 .264 AVG .182 .286 OBP .229 .396 SLG .182 3 XBH 0 2 HR 0 10 RBI 2 8/1 K/BB 2/2 1 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 14 14 (73.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings