How to Watch the Reds vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs square off against Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on Sunday, at 2:20 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Reds vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Explore More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Cubs vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Reds Player Props
|Cubs vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Reds Odds
|Cubs vs Reds Prediction
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds have hit just 40 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
- Fueled by 143 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 21st in MLB with a .387 slugging percentage this season.
- The Reds rank 13th in MLB with a .255 team batting average.
- Cincinnati has scored 234 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Reds have an on-base percentage of .330 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.
- The Reds rank 24th with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.
- Cincinnati has a 9.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, sixth-best in baseball.
- Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.90 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
- Reds pitchers have a 1.455 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Graham Ashcraft (2-3) will take the mound for the Reds, his 11th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up seven earned runs and allowed 10 hits in five innings pitched against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday.
- He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.
- Ashcraft will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/23/2023
|Cardinals
|L 8-5
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Adam Wainwright
|5/24/2023
|Cardinals
|W 10-3
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Steven Matz
|5/25/2023
|Cardinals
|L 2-1
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Miles Mikolas
|5/26/2023
|Cubs
|W 9-0
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Justin Steele
|5/27/2023
|Cubs
|W 8-5
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Jameson Taillon
|5/28/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Drew Smyly
|5/30/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Brayan Bello
|5/31/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|James Paxton
|6/1/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Chris Sale
|6/2/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Corbin Burnes
|6/3/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Colin Rea
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.