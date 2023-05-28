On Sunday, May 28 at 2:20 PM ET, the Chicago Cubs (22-29) host the Cincinnati Reds (23-29) at Wrigley Field. Drew Smyly will get the nod for the Cubs, while Graham Ashcraft will take the mound for the Reds.

The Cubs are -160 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Reds (+135). An 8-run total has been listed in this contest.

Reds vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Smyly - CHC (5-1, 2.93 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (2-3, 5.57 ERA)

Reds vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Reds vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have been favorites in 26 games this season and won 12 (46.2%) of those contests.

The Cubs have a 4-4 record (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 61.5% chance to win.

The Cubs went 2-3 across the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have been underdogs in 39 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (41%) in those contests.

This year, the Reds have won seven of 17 games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +8000 - 5th

