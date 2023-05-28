You can see player prop bet odds for Nico Hoerner, Jonathan India and others on the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds heading into their matchup at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday at Wrigley Field.

Reds vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

India Stats

India has collected 57 hits with 14 doubles, five home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashing .291/.376/.439 on the season.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs May. 27 3-for-5 2 2 5 9 0 at Cubs May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Cardinals May. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals May. 24 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Cardinals May. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has 53 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 19 walks and 23 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .280/.351/.471 slash line on the season.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs May. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Cubs May. 26 3-for-6 1 0 1 6 0 vs. Cardinals May. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Cardinals May. 24 4-for-5 2 0 2 4 0 vs. Cardinals May. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Drew Smyly Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Smyly Stats

The Cubs will send Drew Smyly (5-1) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Smyly has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 33-year-old's 2.93 ERA ranks 15th, .958 WHIP ranks seventh, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 41st.

Smyly Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mets May. 23 5.0 4 2 2 5 2 at Astros May. 17 6.0 4 1 1 8 0 at Twins May. 12 6.0 4 2 2 4 1 vs. Marlins May. 6 3.1 3 2 2 5 3 at Nationals May. 1 7.0 6 1 1 2 0

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has recorded 54 hits with eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He's slashing .293/.345/.397 so far this year.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds May. 27 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Reds May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets May. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets May. 24 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Mets May. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has put up 52 hits with 12 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 23 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a .264/.361/.421 slash line so far this year.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds May. 27 2-for-5 1 0 2 4 0 vs. Reds May. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets May. 25 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Mets May. 24 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Mets May. 23 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

