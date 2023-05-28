Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Cubs on May 28, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for Nico Hoerner, Jonathan India and others on the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds heading into their matchup at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday at Wrigley Field.
Reds vs. Cubs Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
India Stats
- India has collected 57 hits with 14 doubles, five home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He's slashing .291/.376/.439 on the season.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|May. 27
|3-for-5
|2
|2
|5
|9
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 24
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 23
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Steer Stats
- Spencer Steer has 53 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 19 walks and 23 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .280/.351/.471 slash line on the season.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|May. 27
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 26
|3-for-6
|1
|0
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 25
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 24
|4-for-5
|2
|0
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Drew Smyly Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -169)
Smyly Stats
- The Cubs will send Drew Smyly (5-1) to the mound for his 11th start this season.
- In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.
- Smyly has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- Among qualified pitchers this season, the 33-year-old's 2.93 ERA ranks 15th, .958 WHIP ranks seventh, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 41st.
Smyly Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Mets
|May. 23
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|5
|2
|at Astros
|May. 17
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|8
|0
|at Twins
|May. 12
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|4
|1
|vs. Marlins
|May. 6
|3.1
|3
|2
|2
|5
|3
|at Nationals
|May. 1
|7.0
|6
|1
|1
|2
|0
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has recorded 54 hits with eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with 11 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .293/.345/.397 so far this year.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|May. 27
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|May. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 25
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 23
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Dansby Swanson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Swanson Stats
- Dansby Swanson has put up 52 hits with 12 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 23 runs with four stolen bases.
- He has a .264/.361/.421 slash line so far this year.
Swanson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|May. 27
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Reds
|May. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 23
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
