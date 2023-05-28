The Cincinnati Reds (23-29) will look to sweep the Chicago Cubs (22-29) at Wrigley Field on Sunday, at 2:20 PM ET.

The Cubs will give the ball to Drew Smyly (5-1, 2.93 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Graham Ashcraft (2-3, 5.57 ERA).

Reds vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Smyly - CHC (5-1, 2.93 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (2-3, 5.57 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Graham Ashcraft

Ashcraft (2-3 with a 5.57 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 11th of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed five innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.57, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .276 against him.

Ashcraft is trying to secure his sixth quality start of the season.

Ashcraft is trying for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 innings per start.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Drew Smyly

The Cubs' Smyly (5-1) will make his 11th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw five innings against the New York Mets, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 33-year-old has pitched in 10 games this season with a 2.93 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .202.

He has four quality starts in 10 chances this season.

Smyly will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 33-year-old's 2.93 ERA ranks 15th, .958 WHIP ranks seventh, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 41st.

Drew Smyly vs. Reds

The Reds are batting .255 this season, 13th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .387 (21st in the league) with 40 home runs.

The left-hander has faced the Reds one time this season, allowing them to go 9-for-22 with a triple, a home run and six RBI in 4 2/3 innings.

