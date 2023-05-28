Spencer Steer -- with a slugging percentage of .605 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the hill, on May 28 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer has 53 hits, which is best among Cincinnati hitters this season, while batting .280 with 22 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 44th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.

Steer has gotten at least one hit in 65.3% of his games this season (32 of 49), with multiple hits 15 times (30.6%).

Looking at the 49 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in six of them (12.2%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 36.7% of his games this year, Steer has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.2%.

In 24 of 49 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 16 .258 AVG .230 .364 OBP .273 .455 SLG .410 6 XBH 7 3 HR 2 7 RBI 6 15/11 K/BB 18/2 1 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 24 18 (72.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (58.3%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%) 14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (41.7%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (33.3%)

