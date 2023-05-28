Spencer Steer -- with a slugging percentage of .605 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the hill, on May 28 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

  • Steer has 53 hits, which is best among Cincinnati hitters this season, while batting .280 with 22 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 44th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.
  • Steer has gotten at least one hit in 65.3% of his games this season (32 of 49), with multiple hits 15 times (30.6%).
  • Looking at the 49 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in six of them (12.2%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 36.7% of his games this year, Steer has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.2%.
  • In 24 of 49 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 16
.258 AVG .230
.364 OBP .273
.455 SLG .410
6 XBH 7
3 HR 2
7 RBI 6
15/11 K/BB 18/2
1 SB 0
Home Away
25 GP 24
18 (72.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (58.3%)
8 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%)
14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (41.7%)
4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%)
10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (33.3%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Cubs have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cubs allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, one per game).
  • Smyly (5-1 with a 2.93 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 11th of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the New York Mets, the left-hander went five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.93), seventh in WHIP (.958), and 41st in K/9 (8.3).
