On Sunday, Stuart Fairchild (hitting .323 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Explore More About This Game

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

Fairchild has 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 13 walks while hitting .245.

In 41.9% of his games this season (18 of 43), Fairchild has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (14.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in only one game this year.

In 23.3% of his games this season, Fairchild has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (7.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 25.6% of his games this season (11 of 43), with two or more runs three times (7.0%).

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 14 .167 AVG .250 .333 OBP .368 .333 SLG .406 3 XBH 4 1 HR 0 3 RBI 4 12/5 K/BB 9/6 0 SB 1 Home Away 21 GP 22 8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (45.5%) 1 (4.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (22.7%) 1 (4.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (27.3%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings