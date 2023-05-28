The Cincinnati Reds and Tyler Stephenson, who went 2-for-5 with a double last time out, battle Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

  • Stephenson is hitting .261 with 10 doubles, two home runs and 20 walks.
  • Stephenson has recorded a hit in 34 of 49 games this season (69.4%), including 12 multi-hit games (24.5%).
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 49 games played this year, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
  • Stephenson has picked up an RBI in 18 games this year (36.7%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (6.1%).
  • In 38.8% of his games this season (19 of 49), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.1%) he has scored more than once.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 16
.296 AVG .232
.383 OBP .328
.366 SLG .304
3 XBH 4
1 HR 0
7 RBI 6
21/9 K/BB 18/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
26 GP 23
17 (65.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (73.9%)
7 (26.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (21.7%)
10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (39.1%)
1 (3.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%)
9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (39.1%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs' 4.24 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, one per game).
  • Smyly gets the start for the Cubs, his 11th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.93 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 33-year-old's 2.93 ERA ranks 15th, .958 WHIP ranks seventh, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 41st among qualifying pitchers this season.
