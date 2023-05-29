Stars vs. Golden Knights Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 6: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines
The Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights hit the ice Monday in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at American Airlines Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are up 3-2 in the series. The Stars are favored (-130) against the Golden Knights (+110).
Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Stars vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline
Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Stars Moneyline
|Golden Knights Moneyline
|Total
|DraftKings
|-130
|+110
|-
|BetMGM
|-130
|+110
|5.5
|PointsBet
|-130
|+110
|5.5
Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Stars vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends
- Dallas and its opponent have gone over 5.5 combined goals in 51 of 100 games this season.
- The Stars are 21-9 this season when favored on the moneyline.
- The Golden Knights have been made the underdog 18 times this season, and upset their opponent 13 times.
- Dallas is 19-8 (victorious in 70.4% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter.
- Vegas has won nine of its 12 games when it is the underdog by +110 or longer on the moneyline.
Stars Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Jason Robertson
|0.5 (-133)
|1.5 (+155)
|3.5 (-105)
|Wyatt Johnston
|0.5 (+250)
|0.5 (+110)
|2.5 (+105)
|Roope Hintz
|0.5 (+105)
|0.5 (-208)
|2.5 (-175)
Golden Knights Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Shea Theodore
|0.5 (+180)
|0.5 (+130)
|1.5 (-200)
|Reilly Smith
|0.5 (+190)
|0.5 (+100)
|1.5 (-189)
|Alex Pietrangelo
|0.5 (+150)
|0.5 (+120)
|2.5 (+140)
Stars Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|5-3-2
|0-0
|6-4-0
|5.6
|3
|3.3
Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|6-3-1
|0-0
|3-6-1
|6.3
|3.1
|2.7
