Nick Senzel -- with a slugging percentage of .289 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on May 30 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI) against the Cubs.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Nick Senzel At The Plate

Senzel has seven doubles, four home runs and 16 walks while hitting .264.

Senzel has gotten at least one hit in 64.1% of his games this season (25 of 39), with at least two hits 11 times (28.2%).

He has hit a home run in four games this year (10.3%), homering in 2.5% of his plate appearances.

In 48.7% of his games this season, Senzel has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 16 of 39 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 9 .241 AVG .294 .305 OBP .351 .352 SLG .500 4 XBH 3 1 HR 2 9 RBI 6 15/4 K/BB 3/3 2 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 17 11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (82.4%) 6 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (29.4%) 9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (41.2%) 1 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (17.6%) 10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (52.9%)

