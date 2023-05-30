Nick Senzel -- with a slugging percentage of .289 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on May 30 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI) against the Cubs.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Nick Senzel At The Plate

  • Senzel has seven doubles, four home runs and 16 walks while hitting .264.
  • Senzel has gotten at least one hit in 64.1% of his games this season (25 of 39), with at least two hits 11 times (28.2%).
  • He has hit a home run in four games this year (10.3%), homering in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
  • In 48.7% of his games this season, Senzel has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 16 of 39 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 9
.241 AVG .294
.305 OBP .351
.352 SLG .500
4 XBH 3
1 HR 2
9 RBI 6
15/4 K/BB 3/3
2 SB 0
Home Away
22 GP 17
11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (82.4%)
6 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (29.4%)
9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (41.2%)
1 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (17.6%)
10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (52.9%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox's 4.68 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Red Sox give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (75 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.08 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 35 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.08, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .281 against him.
