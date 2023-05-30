Tuesday's contest features the Boston Red Sox (28-25) and the Cincinnati Reds (24-29) squaring off at Fenway Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Red Sox according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on May 30.

The Red Sox will give the ball to Brayan Bello (3-2, 4.08 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Ben Lively (2-2, 2.65 ERA).

Reds vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Reds vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Red Sox 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Cincinnati and its foes are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Reds have had a spread listed in three of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 40 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (42.5%) in those games.

Cincinnati has a win-loss record of 5-8 when favored by +150 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (242 total), Cincinnati is the 18th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Reds have pitched to a 4.90 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Reds Schedule