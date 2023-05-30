Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox will play Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday at Fenway Park, at 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Red Sox have -185 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +150. The total is 10 runs for the contest.

Reds vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: NESN

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -185 +150 10 -110 -110 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 5-5.

When it comes to the over/under, the Reds and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games.

The Reds have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 matchups (three of those contests had a spread. Cincinnati and its opponent have gone above the over/under in three consecutive games, with the average total set by bookmakers being 7.5.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have won in 17, or 42.5%, of the 40 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Cincinnati has a record of 5-8 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +150 on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

So far this season, Cincinnati and its opponents have hit the over in 30 of its 53 games with a total.

The Reds are 3-2-0 against the spread in their five games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-14 10-15 10-14 14-15 12-23 12-6

