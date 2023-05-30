How to Watch the Reds vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox and Justin Turner will square off against Matt McLain and the Cincinnati Reds at Fenway Park on Tuesday, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Reds vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Read More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Reds Player Props
|Red Sox vs Reds Pitching Matchup
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 41 home runs as a team.
- Fueled by 149 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 20th in MLB with a .391 slugging percentage this season.
- The Reds' .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.
- Cincinnati ranks 18th in the majors with 242 total runs scored this season.
- The Reds have an OBP of .333 this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Reds rank 22nd with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.
- Cincinnati strikes out 9.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-best in MLB.
- Cincinnati has the 27th-ranked ERA (4.90) in the majors this season.
- The Reds have a combined 1.457 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Ben Lively will take to the mound for the Reds, his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, throwing six innings and giving up two earned runs.
- He has earned a quality start one time in two starts this season.
- Lively will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/24/2023
|Cardinals
|W 10-3
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Steven Matz
|5/25/2023
|Cardinals
|L 2-1
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Miles Mikolas
|5/26/2023
|Cubs
|W 9-0
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Justin Steele
|5/27/2023
|Cubs
|W 8-5
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Jameson Taillon
|5/28/2023
|Cubs
|W 8-5
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Drew Smyly
|5/30/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Brayan Bello
|5/31/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|James Paxton
|6/1/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Chris Sale
|6/2/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Corbin Burnes
|6/3/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Colin Rea
|6/4/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Adrian Houser
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.