The Boston Red Sox and Justin Turner will square off against Matt McLain and the Cincinnati Reds at Fenway Park on Tuesday, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.

Reds vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 41 home runs as a team.

Fueled by 149 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 20th in MLB with a .391 slugging percentage this season.

The Reds' .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.

Cincinnati ranks 18th in the majors with 242 total runs scored this season.

The Reds have an OBP of .333 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Reds rank 22nd with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati strikes out 9.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-best in MLB.

Cincinnati has the 27th-ranked ERA (4.90) in the majors this season.

The Reds have a combined 1.457 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Ben Lively will take to the mound for the Reds, his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, throwing six innings and giving up two earned runs.

He has earned a quality start one time in two starts this season.

Lively will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 5/24/2023 Cardinals W 10-3 Home Ben Lively Steven Matz 5/25/2023 Cardinals L 2-1 Home Luke Weaver Miles Mikolas 5/26/2023 Cubs W 9-0 Away Hunter Greene Justin Steele 5/27/2023 Cubs W 8-5 Away Brandon Williamson Jameson Taillon 5/28/2023 Cubs W 8-5 Away Graham Ashcraft Drew Smyly 5/30/2023 Red Sox - Away Ben Lively Brayan Bello 5/31/2023 Red Sox - Away Luke Weaver James Paxton 6/1/2023 Red Sox - Away Hunter Greene Chris Sale 6/2/2023 Brewers - Home Brandon Williamson Corbin Burnes 6/3/2023 Brewers - Home Graham Ashcraft Colin Rea 6/4/2023 Brewers - Home Ben Lively Adrian Houser

