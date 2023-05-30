Spencer Steer -- with a slugging percentage of .636 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, on May 30 at 7:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-5 in his most recent game against the Cubs.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer has 55 hits, which ranks first among Cincinnati hitters this season, while batting .284 with 23 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 35th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.

In 33 of 50 games this season (66.0%) Steer has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (32.0%).

He has gone deep in 14.0% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Steer has an RBI in 19 of 50 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them.

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.0%.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 16 .258 AVG .230 .364 OBP .273 .455 SLG .410 6 XBH 7 3 HR 2 7 RBI 6 15/11 K/BB 18/2 1 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 25 18 (72.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (32.0%) 14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (44.0%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (36.0%)

