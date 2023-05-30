Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Red Sox - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Spencer Steer -- with a slugging percentage of .636 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, on May 30 at 7:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-5 in his most recent game against the Cubs.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer has 55 hits, which ranks first among Cincinnati hitters this season, while batting .284 with 23 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 35th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.
- In 33 of 50 games this season (66.0%) Steer has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (32.0%).
- He has gone deep in 14.0% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Steer has an RBI in 19 of 50 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them.
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.0%.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|16
|.258
|AVG
|.230
|.364
|OBP
|.273
|.455
|SLG
|.410
|6
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|6
|15/11
|K/BB
|18/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|25
|18 (72.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (60.0%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (32.0%)
|14 (56.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (44.0%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.0%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (36.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.68 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 75 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Bello (3-2) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.08 ERA in 35 1/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In seven games this season, the 24-year-old has a 4.08 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .281 to opposing batters.
